Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 934 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 63.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 934 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 73.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Several analysts have commented on RGA shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $144.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.14.

NYSE RGA opened at $100.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.19. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 1 year low of $55.39 and a 1 year high of $169.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.