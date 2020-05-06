Parallel Advisors LLC Has $54,000 Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

HAS opened at $67.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.61 and a 200 day moving average of $90.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.92. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $126.87.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 8.33%. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HAS. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $86.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hasbro has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.94.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

