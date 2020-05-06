Parallel Advisors LLC Has $42,000 Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 447.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth $160,950,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 652.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,597,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,387 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 578.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,071,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,279 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,793,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,999,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cfra downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $14.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.85. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.03. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.22.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.13). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is 77.92%.

In related news, CEO James Murren sold 303,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $9,746,594.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle bought 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $99,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,760. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 834,832 shares of company stock valued at $10,178,535. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.