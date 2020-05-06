Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in CNOOC were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CNOOC during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of CNOOC during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of CNOOC during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CNOOC during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNOOC by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

CEO stock opened at $108.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. CNOOC Ltd has a 12-month low of $81.11 and a 12-month high of $181.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.86 and its 200 day moving average is $141.97.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $5.804 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. CNOOC’s payout ratio is 38.26%.

CEO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered CNOOC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group lowered CNOOC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America lowered CNOOC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Cfra lowered CNOOC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $179.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered CNOOC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.50.

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China.

