Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 53.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,548 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,612 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth $342,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 306,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,941,000 after acquiring an additional 14,484 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 611,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,834,000 after acquiring an additional 241,428 shares during the period. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OC opened at $42.15 on Wednesday. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $28.56 and a fifty-two week high of $68.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OC shares. TheStreet lowered Owens Corning from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Nomura Securities increased their target price on Owens Corning from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised Owens Corning from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.59.

In other Owens Corning news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.90 per share, for a total transaction of $234,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 51,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,076.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

