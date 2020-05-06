OrganiGram Holdings Inc (TSE:OGI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

OrganiGram Holdings Inc (TSE:OGI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4.81.

OGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James set a C$6.50 price target on shares of OrganiGram and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. CIBC downgraded shares of OrganiGram from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$5.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

OrganiGram stock opened at C$2.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.44. The firm has a market cap of $379.04 million and a P/E ratio of -8.17. OrganiGram has a 1-year low of C$1.95 and a 1-year high of C$11.30.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.