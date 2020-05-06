Opus Capital Group LLC Invests $581,000 in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,815 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VZ opened at $56.51 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

VZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Nomura Securities decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

