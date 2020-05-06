Oppenheimer Reiterates “Hold” Rating for LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN)

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on LivePerson from $47.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on LivePerson from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on LivePerson from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.07.

NASDAQ LPSN opened at $23.39 on Wednesday. LivePerson has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $45.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 1.07.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.23. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 47.19% and a negative net margin of 32.94%. The business had revenue of $79.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.71 million. Research analysts expect that LivePerson will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other LivePerson news, Director Peter Block sold 30,000 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 11,374 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $347,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in LivePerson by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 129,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth about $440,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth about $2,779,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth about $1,688,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

