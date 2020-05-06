Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for WESCO International in a research report issued on Sunday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the technology company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.55. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for WESCO International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

WCC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded WESCO International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on WESCO International from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of WESCO International in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded WESCO International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.40.

NYSE:WCC opened at $25.93 on Tuesday. WESCO International has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $61.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.07.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.05). WESCO International had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,592,000 after acquiring an additional 11,568 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,325,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,740,000 after acquiring an additional 18,887 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 4th quarter worth about $1,725,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 135,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,017,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

