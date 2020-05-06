Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Omnicell worth $6,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Omnicell by 237.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Omnicell by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Omnicell during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

OMCL stock opened at $72.31 on Wednesday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.24 and a 12-month high of $94.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.92, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.39.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $248.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.69 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 2,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $244,686.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,873.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 5,000 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $330,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,529,075.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,019 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,998. Company insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

OMCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Omnicell from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Dougherty & Co raised their target price on shares of Omnicell from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

