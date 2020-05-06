OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Purchases 1,773 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 561.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,089 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.6% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000,029,000 after acquiring an additional 138,504 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 323 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 11,272 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,829,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 976 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,547.27.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,317.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1,155.16 billion, a PE ratio of 110.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,108.40 and a 200 day moving average of $1,924.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,475.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 23.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,545 shares of company stock valued at $20,495,546. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

