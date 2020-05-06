Oak Investment Partners Xii L Sells 47,844 Shares of Leaf Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:LEAF) Stock

Leaf Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:LEAF) major shareholder Oak Investment Partners Xii L sold 47,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $66,981.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Oak Investment Partners Xii L also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Leaf Group alerts:

On Monday, May 4th, Oak Investment Partners Xii L sold 196,000 shares of Leaf Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total transaction of $280,280.00.

On Thursday, April 23rd, Oak Investment Partners Xii L sold 20,000 shares of Leaf Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total transaction of $23,200.00.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Oak Investment Partners Xii L sold 545 shares of Leaf Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $822.95.

On Monday, April 13th, Oak Investment Partners Xii L sold 4,000 shares of Leaf Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total transaction of $6,080.00.

On Thursday, April 9th, Oak Investment Partners Xii L sold 9,000 shares of Leaf Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $13,500.00.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Oak Investment Partners Xii L sold 23,899 shares of Leaf Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $36,087.49.

On Friday, April 3rd, Oak Investment Partners Xii L sold 10,000 shares of Leaf Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $15,000.00.

On Friday, March 13th, Oak Investment Partners Xii L sold 50,000 shares of Leaf Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $123,000.00.

NASDAQ LEAF opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. Leaf Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $8.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.89.

Leaf Group (NASDAQ:LEAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Leaf Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Leaf Group by 225.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Leaf Group by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 6,618 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leaf Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 7,068 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Leaf Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Leaf Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 244,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 7,865 shares during the period.

Leaf Group Company Profile

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer Internet company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home décor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, an artist-driven home décor brand.

See Also: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Leaf Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leaf Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.