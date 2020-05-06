Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 60,500.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,272 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 92,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 68.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $17.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21. Nutanix Inc has a 1 year low of $11.31 and a 1 year high of $40.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.96.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.50. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 650.18% and a negative net margin of 68.13%. The business had revenue of $346.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutanix Inc will post -4.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Nutanix from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Nutanix from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Nutanix to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Nutanix from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

In related news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $37,867.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,872 shares in the company, valued at $162,315.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Sangster sold 11,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $139,353.11. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,236.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,749 shares of company stock valued at $639,945. 9.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nutanix Profile

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

