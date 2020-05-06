Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) Insider Pritesh Shah Sells 1,184 Shares

Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) insider Pritesh Shah sold 1,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $71,134.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,189,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Pritesh Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 25th, Pritesh Shah sold 5,067 shares of Novocure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $411,237.72.

NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $64.15 on Wednesday. Novocure Ltd has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $98.84. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 682.22 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.69.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $101.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.10 million. Novocure had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The company’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Novocure Ltd will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVCR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub downgraded Novocure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their target price on Novocure from $91.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Novocure from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Novocure in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Novocure by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,179,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,026,360,000 after acquiring an additional 274,398 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Novocure by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,668,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $140,614,000 after acquiring an additional 53,102 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Novocure by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,380,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,349,000 after acquiring an additional 734,475 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Novocure by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 984,958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $83,002,000 after purchasing an additional 11,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Novocure during the fourth quarter worth $65,536,000. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novocure Company Profile

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

