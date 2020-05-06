NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.67.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NWE. Credit Suisse Group raised NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on NorthWestern from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Guggenheim began coverage on NorthWestern in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Sidoti upgraded NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded NorthWestern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st.

In other NorthWestern news, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 3,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total transaction of $248,674.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $246,977.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,555 shares in the company, valued at $283,226.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,265 shares of company stock valued at $653,731 over the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in NorthWestern by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWE stock opened at $57.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. NorthWestern has a 52-week low of $45.06 and a 52-week high of $80.52.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $335.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.97 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NorthWestern will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 70.18%.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

