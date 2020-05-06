North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Purchases 41 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,853 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.5% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 56.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Aegis increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,625.00 target price (up from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,547.27.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,317.80 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,475.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,155.16 billion, a PE ratio of 110.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,108.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,924.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 23.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,545 shares of company stock worth $20,495,546 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

