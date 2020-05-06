Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 43.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,067 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 275 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,773 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 36,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 11,926 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NSC opened at $171.36 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a one year low of $112.62 and a one year high of $219.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $150.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.55.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

See Also: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.