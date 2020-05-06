Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.06.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

NIO opened at $3.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.98. NIO has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $5.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.20.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($2.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($2.36). NIO had a negative net margin of 145.09% and a negative return on equity of 947.90%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. NIO’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in NIO by 89.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 138,827 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIO by 7.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 67,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 4,493 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,585,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,073,000 after buying an additional 416,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of NIO by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 276,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 50,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.98% of the company’s stock.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

