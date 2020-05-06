NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,516 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.27% of NIC worth $4,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NIC during the fourth quarter worth about $43,552,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIC by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,559,833 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,862,000 after buying an additional 126,201 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of NIC by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,459,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,580,000 after buying an additional 271,830 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of NIC by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,308,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,242,000 after buying an additional 426,501 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of NIC by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,131,061 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,279,000 after buying an additional 251,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NIC alerts:

Shares of EGOV opened at $23.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.32. NIC Inc. has a one year low of $15.48 and a one year high of $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.72.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. NIC had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $91.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NIC Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. NIC’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EGOV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NIC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. DA Davidson lowered shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.