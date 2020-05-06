NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 977 Shares of TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lessened its holdings in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) by 54.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 822 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth about $1,167,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in TopBuild by 39.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in TopBuild by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in TopBuild by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Steven P. Raia sold 11,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.65, for a total value of $1,223,358.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,228.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert M. Buck sold 20,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total value of $2,155,354.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,005 shares in the company, valued at $5,026,123.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BLD opened at $98.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.64. TopBuild Corp has a fifty-two week low of $54.83 and a fifty-two week high of $125.66.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $653.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $129.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of TopBuild from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $122.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.38.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

