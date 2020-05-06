NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 364 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,465 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Exelon were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 715 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC opened at $35.87 on Wednesday. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $51.18. The company has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

EXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.21.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

