NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 350 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lessened its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,862,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,383,000 after purchasing an additional 318,287 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,849,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,083,000 after purchasing an additional 183,517 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,785,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,309,000 after purchasing an additional 359,707 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 611,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,160,000 after purchasing an additional 30,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 431,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,459,000 after purchasing an additional 8,874 shares in the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Shares of CALM opened at $43.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.13. Cal-Maine Foods Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.74 and a fifty-two week high of $46.65.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. Cal-Maine Foods had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $345.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods Inc will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

CALM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cal-Maine Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Further Reading: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.