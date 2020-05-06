NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases Shares of 1,020 Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE)

NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,020 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth about $759,992,000. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 174.1% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 14,378,050 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $578,285,000 after acquiring an additional 9,132,636 shares in the last quarter. COMPOSITE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth about $360,369,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth about $191,286,000. Finally, Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth about $93,656,000. 67.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SE shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of SEA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of SEA from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.50 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, CLSA increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $44.60 to $54.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.61.

SE stock opened at $57.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Sea Ltd has a 12 month low of $23.40 and a 12 month high of $59.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.88.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $909.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.74 million. SEA had a negative return on equity of 72.89% and a negative net margin of 67.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 133.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.95) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sea Ltd will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

