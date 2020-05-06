NEXT Financial Group Inc Makes New $55,000 Investment in Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET)

NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 21.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 14,168 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $250,065.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 28,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,948.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total value of $329,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,314,686 shares of company stock worth $152,564,077.

Shares of NET opened at $24.51 on Wednesday. Cloudflare Inc has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $27.59. The company has a quick ratio of 8.22, a current ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion and a PE ratio of -34.04.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $83.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.12 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare Inc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

NET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cloudflare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $22.50 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.46.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

