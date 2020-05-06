NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $58,000 Stock Position in America First Multifamily Investors LP (NASDAQ:ATAX)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors LP (NASDAQ:ATAX) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,433 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in America First Multifamily Investors were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $10,308,000. BEAM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 29,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

Get America First Multifamily Investors alerts:

America First Multifamily Investors stock opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.03. America First Multifamily Investors LP has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $8.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 47.78%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th.

In related news, CEO Chad L. Daffer purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.82 per share, with a total value of $37,830.00. Also, CIO Kenneth Rogozinski purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $34,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 14,500 shares of company stock worth $89,640. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ATAX has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

America First Multifamily Investors Profile

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for America First Multifamily Investors LP (NASDAQ:ATAX).

Receive News & Ratings for America First Multifamily Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America First Multifamily Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.