NEXT Financial Group Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 486,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,107,000 after purchasing an additional 14,764 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 12,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,680,000. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III bought 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $98.36 per share, with a total value of $125,212.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,930,760.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $94,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,287 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,737 shares of company stock worth $3,695,183. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Nomura boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.88.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $105.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.26 and its 200 day moving average is $92.58. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $63.89 and a twelve month high of $114.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

