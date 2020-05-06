NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys New Stake in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,307 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in LivePerson by 24.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 52,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 10,266 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in LivePerson by 28.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management grew its stake in LivePerson by 73.3% during the first quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 475,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,810,000 after buying an additional 201,010 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in LivePerson by 23.4% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth about $12,870,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LivePerson alerts:

In related news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 11,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $347,134.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Block sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $720,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPSN stock opened at $23.39 on Wednesday. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $45.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.37 and its 200-day moving average is $33.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.23. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 32.94% and a negative return on equity of 47.19%. The business had revenue of $79.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.71 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $47.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $51.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer cut shares of LivePerson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of LivePerson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.07.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN).

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.