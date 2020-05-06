News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 792,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of News worth $7,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of News by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 17,384,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,810,000 after buying an additional 6,247,004 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in News in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,094,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in News by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 17,062,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520,054 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of News by 251.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,105,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,399 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of News by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,772,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.84 and a beta of 1.41. News Corp has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.38.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. News’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that News Corp will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

