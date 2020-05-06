New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Lamar Advertising worth $6,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at $9,149,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

LAMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $74.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lamar Advertising from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $54.34 on Wednesday. Lamar Advertising Co has a 52 week low of $30.89 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.35.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $462.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.04 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 21.21%. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Co will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

