New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,355 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Strategic Education worth $6,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Strategic Education in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 674.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Andrew E. Watt sold 1,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.04, for a total value of $211,928.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,010.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert S. Silberman sold 32,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total value of $4,720,933.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,039 shares of company stock valued at $12,449,090 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on STRA. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Strategic Education from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Strategic Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.00.

Shares of Strategic Education stock opened at $157.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.28. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.65. Strategic Education Inc has a one year low of $108.90 and a one year high of $189.79.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.12. Strategic Education had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $265.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Strategic Education Inc will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

