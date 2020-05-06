New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 276,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Mdu Resources Group were worth $5,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDU. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mdu Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Mdu Resources Group by 1,598.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Mdu Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mdu Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Mdu Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of MDU opened at $21.34 on Wednesday. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $32.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.35.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Mdu Resources Group had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Mdu Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

