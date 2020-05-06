New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 8,200 Shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Skechers USA worth $5,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Skechers USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,859,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Skechers USA by 8,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Skechers USA during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Skechers USA during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. 75.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $26.75 on Wednesday. Skechers USA Inc has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $44.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Skechers USA had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Skechers USA Inc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Skechers USA news, COO David Weinberg sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $982,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 401,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,519,318.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $392,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,475 over the last 90 days. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Skechers USA in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Skechers USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Skechers USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.96.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

