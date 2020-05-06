New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 45,019 Shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 13.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 302,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45,019 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $7,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll-Rand during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period.

NYSE:IR opened at $27.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.88. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 1.50.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.25 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,743 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.07, for a total value of $535,511.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,124.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

IR has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.17.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

