New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,300 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of MKS Instruments worth $7,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 740 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Benchmark boosted their price target on MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. MKS Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.56.

MKS Instruments stock opened at $95.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.87 and a 12 month high of $122.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.73 and its 200-day moving average is $102.47.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.30. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $535.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total value of $25,005.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,013 shares in the company, valued at $571,208.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $482,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

