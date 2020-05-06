New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,500 Shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of A. O. Smith worth $7,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 11.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,684,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,069,000 after buying an additional 1,027,106 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,036,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,316,000 after buying an additional 520,947 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,325,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,573,000 after acquiring an additional 67,970 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,173,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,542,000 after acquiring an additional 50,403 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,909,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,956,000 after acquiring an additional 187,587 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

AOS opened at $42.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.66. A. O. Smith Corp has a 12-month low of $33.81 and a 12-month high of $52.81.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $636.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that A. O. Smith Corp will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 43.24%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AOS. Oppenheimer started coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered A. O. Smith from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.