New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 21,200 Shares of SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 806,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 21,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in SLM were worth $5,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in SLM in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in SLM by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in SLM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SLM by 5,099.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 7,547 shares during the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of SLM from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of SLM from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $8.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.91. SLM Corp has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.47.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). SLM had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $400.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SLM Corp will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. SLM’s payout ratio is presently 9.45%.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

