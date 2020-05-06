New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,700 Shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,966 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Emcor Group were worth $6,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EME. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Emcor Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Emcor Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Emcor Group by 394.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 689 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emcor Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,850,000. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emcor Group stock opened at $60.05 on Wednesday. Emcor Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $93.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.21.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Emcor Group’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Emcor Group Inc will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Emcor Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.57%.

In other news, Director John W. Altmeyer purchased 1,000 shares of Emcor Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.52 per share, for a total transaction of $58,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EME. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet cut Emcor Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. DA Davidson downgraded Emcor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Emcor Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

