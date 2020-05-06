New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of United Therapeutics worth $6,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $3,780,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 24.2% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 7,274 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,274,000. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 6,764 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 136,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,962,000 after acquiring an additional 17,954 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard Giltner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total transaction of $348,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,837,686 over the last 90 days. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $111.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.86. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $74.31 and a 52-week high of $116.98. The company has a quick ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.44 and its 200 day moving average is $94.20.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.69. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 36.59%. The company had revenue of $356.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.58 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.50.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

