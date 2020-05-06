New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Balchem worth $6,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in Balchem in the fourth quarter valued at $348,000. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 19,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Balchem by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Balchem from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Balchem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $86.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.74. Balchem Co. has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $113.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.22. Balchem had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $174.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Balchem Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

