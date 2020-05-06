New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 705,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of New York Community Bancorp worth $6,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NYCB shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.93.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $29,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average of $11.32. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $13.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $261.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.43 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 6.31%. New York Community Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.31%.

New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

