New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $5,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMG. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 202.9% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 66.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $130.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.17. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 52-week low of $76.50 and a 52-week high of $131.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.90%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SMG shares. Raymond James raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.33.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

