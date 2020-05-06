New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $7.48 Million Stake in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Tech Data worth $7,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tech Data in the fourth quarter worth $58,667,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Tech Data by 1,017.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 391,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,269,000 after buying an additional 356,787 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Tech Data in the 4th quarter valued at $55,438,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Tech Data by 180.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 328,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,237,000 after acquiring an additional 211,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tech Data in the 4th quarter valued at $44,779,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

TECD has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tech Data from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.50.

TECD opened at $138.40 on Wednesday. Tech Data Corp has a 1-year low of $80.20 and a 1-year high of $151.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.88.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.06. Tech Data had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.55 earnings per share. Tech Data’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tech Data Corp will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

Tech Data Profile

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

