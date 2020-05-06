New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $6.79 Million Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 96,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $6,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at $160,609,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,740,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,043,000 after buying an additional 120,840 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,040,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,631,000 after buying an additional 164,272 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 997,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,942,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 991,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $71.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.36. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.61 and a fifty-two week high of $99.34. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.53.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $584.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.79 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.93%.

In other news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 24,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.42, for a total value of $2,280,093.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 6,000 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total transaction of $577,860.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,466 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,530.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,551 shares of company stock worth $9,357,115. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TTEK shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Tetra Tech from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Sidoti dropped their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

