New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $5.92 Million Position in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,261 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.26% of Universal Forest Products worth $5,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,382,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,949,000 after purchasing an additional 161,099 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 936,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,665,000 after acquiring an additional 101,847 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Universal Forest Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,336,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 580,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,669,000 after purchasing an additional 65,028 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 516,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,639,000 after purchasing an additional 19,414 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael G. Wooldridge purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.86 per share, with a total value of $46,860.00. Also, VP Donald L. James sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $427,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,944.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Universal Forest Products from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Universal Forest Products from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on Universal Forest Products from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Universal Forest Products in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $40.78 on Wednesday. Universal Forest Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $58.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.59.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Universal Forest Products had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 4.16%. Universal Forest Products’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Universal Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.59%.

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

