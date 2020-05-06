New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,616 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of IDACORP worth $6,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in IDACORP by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,582 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $155,456,000 after purchasing an additional 122,269 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,119,622 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,576,000 after buying an additional 260,158 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,062,099 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $113,432,000 after buying an additional 16,899 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in IDACORP by 10,737.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 833,038 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,801,000 after acquiring an additional 825,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in IDACORP by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 593,908 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,430,000 after acquiring an additional 10,332 shares in the last quarter. 77.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Christine King sold 3,393 shares of IDACORP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total value of $376,317.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,225,999.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Dahl bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.27 per share, for a total transaction of $32,908.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,020.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDA stock opened at $90.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.49. IDACORP Inc has a one year low of $69.05 and a one year high of $114.01.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.07). IDACORP had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $291.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that IDACORP Inc will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 58.13%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IDA. Sidoti upgraded IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded IDACORP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group upgraded IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective (down previously from $105.00) on shares of IDACORP in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

