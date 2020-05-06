New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Nielsen worth $5,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Nielsen by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,971,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,330,000 after purchasing an additional 9,629,011 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,691,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,634,000 after buying an additional 3,792,233 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nielsen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,855,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Nielsen by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,613,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395,898 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Nielsen by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,662,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876,635 shares in the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NLSN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Nielsen from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Nielsen from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Nielsen in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

NLSN opened at $13.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.44 and a 200-day moving average of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $24.73.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 23.01% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.20%.

In other Nielsen news, CEO David W. Kenny bought 55,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.08 per share, with a total value of $1,001,632.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 655,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,856,719.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Attwood, Jr. bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.28 per share, with a total value of $3,570,000.00. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

