New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Deckers Outdoor worth $6,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $2,940,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at about $358,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,044 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,523,000 after acquiring an additional 29,606 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $501,000. 96.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.28, for a total transaction of $151,144.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,809,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

DECK stock opened at $143.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 1 year low of $78.70 and a 1 year high of $203.19. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.89.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DECK. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.50.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

