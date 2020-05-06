New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of ONE Gas worth $6,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,841,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,306,000 after acquiring an additional 126,872 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in ONE Gas by 508.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,287,000 after purchasing an additional 770,504 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 765,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ONE Gas by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000,000 after buying an additional 35,075 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 621,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,200,000 after buying an additional 22,375 shares during the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $80.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.52 and a 200 day moving average of $88.84. ONE Gas Inc has a 52 week low of $63.67 and a 52 week high of $96.97. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.06). ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $528.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cfra boosted their target price on ONE Gas from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered ONE Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. ONE Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.86.

In other news, Director John William Gibson acquired 3,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.18 per share, with a total value of $260,307.06. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

