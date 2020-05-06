Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Neogen worth $3,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEOG. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 256.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Neogen in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neogen in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neogen in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Neogen by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Neogen alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEOG shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Neogen in a report on Monday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

Shares of NEOG opened at $62.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.70. Neogen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.91 and a fifty-two week high of $79.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.16 and its 200-day moving average is $65.63.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $99.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.42 million. Neogen had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 7,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $517,034.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,672.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James L. Herbert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $1,263,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,475 shares of company stock valued at $3,061,040. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Neogen Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.