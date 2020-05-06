National Retail Properties Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:NNN)

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 2,257 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 840% compared to the average daily volume of 240 call options.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $62.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $62.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

Shares of NNN stock opened at $30.52 on Wednesday. National Retail Properties has a 1 year low of $24.04 and a 1 year high of $59.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.35 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 43.34%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.64%.

In other National Retail Properties news, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 16,103 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $786,953.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,835 shares in the company, valued at $23,645,016.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Eugene Bayer sold 11,835 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $508,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,026,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,938 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,719 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 31,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 423,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,647,000 after buying an additional 33,531 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 221,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after buying an additional 5,879 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 181.2% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 14,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 9,045 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.